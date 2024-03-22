Stock Market Opening March 22: Indices In Red; Sensex At 72,467.62 & Nifty At 21,938.40, Reliance Gains, Wipro Slumps

Representative | Wikipedia

The Indian markets opened in Red on Friday with Sensex at 72,467.62, down by 173.57 points, and Nifty at 21,938.40 , down by 73.55 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,675.40 also down by 9.50 points.

From the Sensex pack, L&T, ITC and Reliance were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Axis Bank, Wipro and HCL were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.15 against the dollar, gaining 0.02 per cent.





Markets on Thursday

Stock markets ended Thursday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,641.19, marking a gain of 539.50 points or 0.75 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,011.95, up by 172.85 points or 0.79 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 374 points or 0.81 per cent to settle at 46,684.90.

Major Gainers and Losers

From the Nifty pack, BPCL, NTPC, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, and Coal India were the top gainers. Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, Maruti, ONGC, and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by USD 0.64 to USD 80.43 a barrel at 0823 GMT. Brent crude prices also slumped by USD 0.66 to USD 85.12 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Thursday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective rise in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also surged.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,241.43 gaining 16.91 points or 0.32 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,781.37, gaining 269.24 points or 0.68 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite increased by 32.43 points or 0.20 per cent to reach 16,401.84.

The Asian indices started in a Mix, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.07 per cent to reach 40,844.53, at the opening of the day's trade, meanwhile Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slumped by 2.51 per cent to rise to 16,440.23 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 0.39 per cent to reach 2,744.07.