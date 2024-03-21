Stock Market Opening March 21: Indices In Green; Sensex At 72,643.35 & Nifty At 22,006.70, Wipro, HCL Make Gains

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Red on Thursday with Sensex at 72,643.35, down by 541.66 points, and Nifty at 22,006.70, down by 167.60 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,727.90 also down by 417.00 points.

From the Sensex pack, Tata, HCL and Wipro were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Sun Pharma and Nestle were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.04 against the dollar, gaining 0.01 per cent.

Markets on Wednesday

Stock markets ended Wednesday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,101.69, marking a gain of 89.64 points or 0.12 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 21,851.15, up by 33.70 points or 0.15 per cent.

However, Nifty Bank saw a slight dip, falling by 59.60 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 46,325.20.

Major gainer and losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, PowerGrid, SBI, Nestle, and ITC were the major gainers whereas Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major losers.

From the Nifty pack, Eicher Motors, Maruti, Nestle India, Power Grid, and SBI were the top gainers. Tata Steel, Tata Consumer, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, and Cipla were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.42 to USD 81.69 a barrel at 0823 GMT. Brent crude prices also slumped by USD 0.49 to USD 86.44 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Wednesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective rise in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also surged.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,224.62 gaining 46.11 points or 0.89 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,512.13, gaining 401.37 points or 1.03 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite increased by 202.62 points or 1.25 per cent to reach 16,369.41.

The Asian indices started in Green, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.67 per cent to reach 40,670.52, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped by 1.92 per cent to rise to 16,861.03 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 2.16 per cent to reach 2,748.34.