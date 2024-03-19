Stock Market Opening March 19: Indices In Red; Sensex At 72,440.58 & Nifty At 21,956.60, ITC Up, Reliance Down

Indices Open In Green | File

The Indian markets opened in Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,440.58, down by 307.84 points, and Nifty at 21,956.60, down by 99.10 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,504.10 also down by 71.80 points.

From the Sensex pack, HUL, ITC and SBI were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, TCS, Wipro and Reliance were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.94 against the dollar, losing 0.05 per cent of its value.

Markets on Monday

Stock markets ended Monday on a high note, as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,748.42, marking a gain of 104.99 points or 0.14 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,055.70, up by 32.35 points or 0.15 per cent.

However, Nifty Bank saw a slight dip, falling by 18.20 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 46,575.90.

Major Gainer and Losers

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, M&M, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, and Axis Bank were the major gainers whereas Infosys, TCS, Titan, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever were among the major losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by USD 0.16 to USD 82.56 a barrel at 0820 GMT. Brent crude prices also slumped by USD 0.15 to USD 86.74 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Monday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective rise in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also surged.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,149.42 gaining 32.33 points or 0.20 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,790.43, losing 75.66 points or 0.20 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite increased by 130.27 points or 0.82 per cent to reach 16,103.45.

The Asian indices started in Red, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.36 per cent to reach 39,596.23, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined by 0.63 per cent to slump to 16,631.28 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a slump, as it decreased by 1.20 per cent to reach 2,653.54.