Stock Market Opening March 18: Indices In Red; Sensex At 72,485.01 & Nifty At 21,976.60, Reliance Gains, ITC Slumps

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Red on Monday with Sensex at 72,485.01, down by 158.42 points, and Nifty at 21,976.60, down by 46.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,475.95 also down by 118.15 points.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, TCS and HCL were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, ITC, SBI and Wipro were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened flat on 82.82 against the US dollar.

Markets on Friday

Stock markets ended Friday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex finished the day at 72,566.08, down by 531.20 points or 0.73 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,023.35, down by 123.30 points or 0.56 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank saw a dip, falling by 195.85 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 46,594.10.

Major Gainers and Losers

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, TCS, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the major gainers, while M&M, Tata Motors, NTPC, HCL Tech, and LT suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, UPL, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, and Adani Ports led the gains, while M&M, BPCL, Coal India, Tata Motors, and Hero Moto Corp were among the laggards.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.32 to USD 81.36 a barrel at 0832 GMT. Brent crude prices also rose by USD 0.30 to USD 85.64 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Friday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile Dow Jones Industrial Average also declined.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,117.09 losing 33.39 points or 0.65 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,714.77, losing 190.89 points or 0.49 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 155.35 points or 0.96 per cent to reach 15,973.17.

The Asian indices started in Green, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 2.10 per cent to reach 39,521.43, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged by 0.34 per cent to rise to 16,777.21 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 0.55 per cent to reach 2,681.48.