Stock Market Opening March 15: Indices In Red; Sensex At 72,886.77 & Nifty At 22,076.70, Nestle Gains, Reliance Slumps

Markets In Red | Representative Image

The Indian markets opened in Red on Friday with Sensex at 72,886.77, down by 210.51 points, and Nifty at 22,076.70, down by 69.95 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,680.95 also down by 109.00 points.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, SBI and HDFC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, ITC, Asian Paints and Reliance were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.93 against the dollar, losing 0.08 per cent of its value.

Markets on Thursday

Stock markets ended Thursday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex finished the day at 73,097.28, marking a gain of 335.39 points or 0.46 per cent.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,146.65, up by 148.95 points or 0.68 per cent.

However, Nifty Bank saw a slight dip, falling by 146.45 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 46,834.85.

Read Also SEBI Board To Consider Allowing Employees To Donate On Social Stock Exchange: Buch

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by USD 0.14 to USD 81.12 a barrel at 0832 GMT. Brent crude prices also slumped by USD 0.18 to USD 85.24 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Wednesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile Dow Jones Industrial Average declined.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,150.48 losing 14.83 points or 0.29 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,905.66, losing 137.66 points or 0.35 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 19.24 points or 0.30 per cent to reach 16,128.53.

The Asian indices started in Red, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.14 per cent to reach 38,751.54, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped by 1.91 per cent to slump to 16,637.35 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a decline, as it decreased by 1.32 per cent to reach 2,682.94.

