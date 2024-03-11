Stock Market Opening March 11: Indices In Red; Sensex At 74,091.75 & Nifty At 22,503.20

Indices End Day In Green | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

After a long weekend, including a holiday for Mahashivratri, the Indian markets opened in Red on Monday with Sensex at 74,091.75, down by 27.64 points, meanwhile Nifty at 22,503.20, up by 9.65 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,754.70 also down by 81.10 points.

From the Sensex pack, Ultra tech, Bharati Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Kotak, SBI and NTPC were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.66 against the dollar, gaining 0.22 per cent.

Markets on Thursday

The indices on Thursday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 74,119.39, up by 33.4 points or 0.04 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,493.35, up 19.5 or 0.09 per cent.

Nifty Bank slumped 129.6 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 47,965.40.

From the Sensex pack, Tata motors, L&T and TCS were among the major gainers whereas HCL, Infosys and Reliance were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj Auto, UPL and JSW Steel were the major gainers. Axis Bank, BPCL and Reliance were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) declined USD 0.67 to USD 77.34 a barrel at 0832 GMT. Brent crude prices also decreased by USD 0.67 to USD 81.41 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Friday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq, along with Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a collective slump in their numbers.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,123.69 losing 33.67 points or 0.65 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,722.69, losing 68.66 points or 0.18 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 188.26 points or 1.16 per cent to reach 16,085.11.

The Asian indices started in a mix, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 2.48 per cent to reach 38,704.10, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose by 1.11 per cent to surge to 16,535.63 points. South Korea’s KOPSI observed a slump, as it dropped by 0.35 per cent to reach 2,671.04.