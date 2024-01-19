Stock Market Opening January 19: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,786.74 & Nifty Above 21,600

Stock Market Opening January 19: Indices Open in Green | File

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 71,786.74, up by 599.88 points, and Nifty at 21,611.00, up by 148.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,094.30, up by 380.75 points or 0.83 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro were among the major gainers in the morning session.

Market on Thursday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,186.86, down by 313.90 points or 0.44 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,462.25, shedding 109.70 points or 0.51 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 308.75 points or 0.67 per cent at 45,755.70.

Earnings

Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, One 97 Communication, RBL Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Central Bank of India, Tejas Networks, Hatsun Agro, CESC, Atul, Sunteck Realty are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings (Q3FY24) today.

Global Markets

The Nasdaq had gained 1.35 per cent, closing at 15,055.65 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average had risen 0.54 per cent, reaching 37,468.61 points. The S&P 500 had climbed 0.88 per cent, concluding the session at 4,780.94 points.

Asian markets opened on a higher note on Friday: Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 571.65 points, reaching 36,037.82; Hong Kong's Hang rose 59.15 points, trading at 15,450.94, while South Korea's KOSPI up by 27.37 points, reaching 2,467.41.

Oil prices

During early trade Friday, Brent crude futures had fallen by 17 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to US dollar 78.93 a barrel by 0151 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) had slid 3 cents to US dollar 74.05.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened slightly lower at 83.16 per dollar against previous close.