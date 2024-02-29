Stock Market Opening February 29: Indices In Red Again; Sensex At 72,245.09 & Nifty At 21,914.70

Opening Bell | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in a Red on Thursday with Sensex at 72,245.09, down by 59.79 points, and Nifty at 21,914.70, down by 36.45 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 45,841.65 down by 121.50 points.

From the Sensex pack, Hinduja, TCS and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Axis Bank, HCL and ITC were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.88 against the dollar in the opening hours.

Markets on Wednesday

The indices on Wednesday closed in Red. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,304.88, down by 790.34 points or 1.08 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,951.15, down by 247.2 points or 1.11 per cent. Nifty Bank also went down by 624.91 points or 1.34 per cent at 45.963.

From the Sensex pack, HUL, TCS and Infosys were among the major gainers whereas Maruti Suzuki, Wipro and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bharti Airtel and HUL were the major gainers. Apollo Hospital, Eicher motors and Bajaj Auto were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) declined USD 0.12 to USD 78.42 a barrel at 0813 GMT.

Brent crude prices also dropped by USD 0.44 to USD 83.56 a barrel at 0530 GMT. On Wednesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq, along with Dow Jones Industrial Average saw slumped.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,069.79, losing 8.42 points or 0.17 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,949.02, slumping 23.39 points or 0.06 per cent. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 87.56 points or 0.17 percent to reach 15,947.74.

Amongst the Asian indices started in red, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was at 0.66 per cent lower at 38,947.40, at the opening, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined by 0.13 per cent to drop to 16,514.57 points. South Korea’s KOPSI also dropped, as it declined by 0.32 per cent to reach 2,644.18.