Stock Market Opening February 28: Indices In Green; Sensex At 73,151.68 & Nifty At 22,155.90

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in a Green on Wednesday with Sensex at 73,151.68, up by 56.46 points, and Nifty at 22,215, up by 17.15 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,639 up by 51.00 points.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, TCS and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Kotak, HDFC and Reliance were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.89 against the dollar, declining by 0.01 per cent.

Markets on Tuesday

The indices on Tuesday closed in Green. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,095.22, up by 305.09 points or 0.42 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,198.35, up by 76.30 or 0.34 per cent. Nifty Bank went up by 11.55 points or 0.02 per cent at 46,588.05.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, TCS, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers whereas Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, and NTPC were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Tata Motors, TCS, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers. Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, and Divis Lab were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) declined USD 0.38 to USD 78.49 a barrel at 0813 GMT.

Brent crude prices also dropped by USD 0.44 to USD 83.21 a barrel at 0530 GMT. On Tuesday the S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged as Dow Jones Industrial Average saw slumped.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,078.18, gaining 8.65 points or 0.17 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,972.41, slumping 96.82 points or 0.25 per cent. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 59.05 points or 0.17 percent to reach 16,035

Amongst the Asian indices started in red, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was at 6.40 per cent lower at 39,230, at the opening, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined by 0.87 per cent to drop to 16,739.37 points. South Korea’s KOPSI stood out, as it rose by 0.70 per cent to reach 2,643.34.