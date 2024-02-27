Stock Market Opening February 27: Indices In Red Again; Sensex At 72,696.54 & Nifty At 22,107.90

Representative Image | Pexels

The Indian markets opened in a Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,696.54, down by 93.59 points, and Nifty at 22,107.90, down by 14.15 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,506.70 down by 69.80 points.

From the Sensex pack, L&T, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and Wipro were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened flat at 82.88 against the US dollar.

Markets on Monday

The indices on Monday closed in Red. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,790.13, down by 352.67 points or 0.48 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,122.05, down by 90.65 or 0.41 per cent.

Nifty Bank also lost 235.25 points or 0.50 per cent to end the day at 46,576.50.

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, Hindustan Univeler, and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers whereas Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer, and SBI Life were the major gainers. Apollo Hospital, Hindalco and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) declined USD 0.03 to USD 77.55 a barrel at 0813 GMT.Brent crude prices also dropped by USD 0.06 to USD 82.47 a barrel at 0530 GMT. On Monday both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a collective decline, driven by uncertainties.

The S&P 500 closed at a low of 5,069.53, losing 19.27 points or 0.38 per cent. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,069.23, slumping 62.30 points or 0.16 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 20.57 points or 0.13 percent to reach 15,976.25.

Amongst the Asian indices, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was 0.07 per cent higher at 39233.78, at the opening, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined by 0.87 per cent to drop to 16489.87 points. South Korea’s KOPSI also declined by 0.24 per cent to reach 2,640.7



.