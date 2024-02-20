Stock Market Opening February 20: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 72,570.78 & Nifty At 22,072.75

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,570.78, down by 137.38 points, and Nifty at 22,072.75, up by 49.50 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,432.25, up by 103.25 points or 0.22 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

Indian rupee opened flat at 83.01 per dollar on Tuesday versus Friday's close of 83.01.

Markets on Monday

The indices on Friday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,708.16, up by 281.52 points or 0.38 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,122.25, up 81.55 or 0.37 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 150.66 points or 0.32 per cent at 46,535.5.

Energy and Asian Markets

Brent futures saw a slight decrease of 8 cents, settling at $83.48 per barrel by 0133 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April delivery dipped 10 cents to $78.36 per barrel. Meanwhile, the March WTI contract edged up 26 cents to $79.45 per barrel as traders anticipated its expiration later in the day.

On Tuesday, 20 February Asian markets were trading mixed: Japan's Nikkei 225 went down by 31.74 points, reaching 38,438.64; Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 67.40 points, trading at 16,088.21, and South Korea's KOSPI up by 25.56, reaching 2,654.70.