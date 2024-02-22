Stock Market Opening February 22: Indices In A Mix; Sensex At 72,540.32 & Nifty At 22,046.90

Representative Image | Pexels

The Indian markets opened in a mix on Thursday with Sensex at 72,540.32, up by 82.77 points, and Nifty at 22,213, up down 8.15 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,932.30, down by 87.40 points.

From the Sensex pack, Titan Maruti and NTPC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas , HDFC, TCS, and Airtel were among the laggards.

Indian rupee opened flat at 82.95 per dollar against previous close of 82.97.



Markets on Wednesday

The indices on Wednesday closed in red. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,623.09, down by 434.13 points or 0.59 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,055.05, down by 141.91 or 0.64 per cent. Nifty Bank lost 74.5 points or 0.16 per cent at 4,7019.7.

Most sectoral indices ended with cuts. Nifty Media was the biggest loser, down about 5 percent. Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty IT were other top losers falling more than a percent. Nifty Realty was the biggest gainer, up 2 percent. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal were others that ended with gains.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 17 cents to USD 78.08 a barrel for the prompt month. The May contract gained 14 cents to USD 77.45 a barrel by 0150 GMT.

Brent crude for April delivery ticked up 14 cents to $83.17 a barrel, while the May contract added 13 cents, rising to $82.24 a barrel. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials eked out small gains on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq closed lower for a third straight session as investors awaited the release of Nvidia's earnings that could determine near-term momentum for equities. The S&P 500 climbed 0.13 per cent to end the session at 4,981.80 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.32 per cent to 15,580.87 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13 per cent to 38,612.24 points.