Stock Market Opening February 13: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 71,292.08 & Nifty Above 21,600

Indices Open In Green |

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,292.08, up by 219.59 points, and Nifty at 21,654.25, up by 38.20 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 44,929.75, up by 47.57 points or 0.11 per cent

From the Sensex pack, M&M, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Bank, LT, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

Earnings

Eicher Motors, INOX India, Indiabulls Real Estate, Bosch, Bharat Heavy Electricals, IRCTC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Siemens, Hindalco Industries, Oil India, Sula Vineyards were among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Global Markets

The US markets on Monday, February 12 ended on a negative note. The S&P 500 dropped by 4.12 points, or 0.08 per cent, closing at 5,022.49 points, while the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 42.74 points, or 0.27 per cent, ending at 15,947.92. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 135.76 points, or 0.35 per cent, reaching 38,807.45.

On Tuesday, February 13, Asian markets were trading higher: Japan's Nikkei 225 went up by 820.26 points, reaching 37,717.68 ; Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 131.49 points, trading at 15,746.58, and South Korea's KOSPI up by 32.18, reaching 2,652.50.

Oil prices

The oil prices were trading slightly lower on Tuesday. Brent futures slightly dropped by 1 cent to USD 81.99 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by 1 cent, reaching USD 76.93 per barrel.