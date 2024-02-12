 Stock Market Opening February 12: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,722.31 & Nifty Above 21,700
Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Stock Market Opening February 12 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 71,722.31, up by 126.82 points, and Nifty at 21,791.90, up by 9.40 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 45,608, down by 26.55 points or 0.06 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Ultra Tech cement, Tata Steel, Nestle India and Asian Paints were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Maruti were among the laggards.

Market on Friday

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,595.49, up by 167.06 points or 0.23 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,785.90, up 67.95 or 0.31 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 686.60 points or 1.53 per cent at 45,698.60.

Stock Market Closing February 9: Sensex At 71,595.49, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green
Global Markets

In the US, Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.64 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 38,671.69, the S&P 500 gained 28.70 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 5,026.61 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 196.95 points, or 1.25 per cent, to 15,990.66.

Oil prices
Brent crude fortunes slumped 43 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at USD 81.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 46 cents, or 0.6 per cent lower, at USD 76.38 a barrel.

Currency

Indian rupee opened flat at 83.03 per dollar against Friday's close of 83.04.

