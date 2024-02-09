Stock Market Closing February 9: Sensex At 71,595.49, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

Indices End Day In Green | File

The indices on Friday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,595.49, up by 167.06 points or 0.23 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,785.90, up 67.95 or 0.31 per cent

Nifty Bank gained 686.60 points or 1.53 per cent at 45,698.60.

From the Sensex pack, SBI, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Titan were among the major gainers whereas M&M Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tata Steel, and Infosys were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Grasim, SBI, Apollo Hospital, Sun Pharma, and Adani Ports were the major gainers. M&M, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, and Tata Steel were among the losers.

Markets on Friday Morning

The markets opened lower on Friday with Sensex at 71,316.21, down by 112.22 points, and Nifty at 21,694.90, down by 23.05 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 44,933.20, down by 78.80 points or 0.18 per cent.