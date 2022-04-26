Stock market indices open positive: Sensex up over 500 points, Nifty above 17,100

The benchmark indices opened higher on April 26 with Sensex reclaiming 57,000 mark and Nifty above 17100.

At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was up 534.23 points or 0.94 percent at 57,114.12. Nifty was up 168.30 points or 0.99 percent at 17,122.30. About 1,739 shares have advanced, 322 shares declined, and 60 shares are unchanged.

Asian stocks trade mixed

Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday while bonds advanced amid economic threats from China’s COVID outbreak and aggressive Fed monetary-policy tightening.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.8 percent, helped by China’s blue chip index adding 0.33 percent, after its worst day in two years on Monday. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index also bounced 0.6 percent. Yet sentiment remained fragile, after Twitter Inc shares rose on news that Elon Musk, the world's richest person, clinked a deal to pay $44 billion cash for the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders.

US stocks stage biggest intraday turnaround

Dow industrials staged their biggest intraday turnaround in two months on Monday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each posted their biggest gains in almost a week, as investors shook off early weakness tied to China’s expanded COVID-19 lockdowns.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note dived 8 basis points to 2.83 percent after pushing last week to its highest since December 2018. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery fell $3.53, or 3.5 percent, to settle at $98.54 a barrel.

Twitter ended up 5.6 percent after announcing it would be bought by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a deal that will shift control of the social media giant to the world's richest person.

European stocks down to one-month low

European stocks slid to a one-month low and commodity prices dropped on Monday on renewed concerns about rising interest rates and China's sputtering economy.

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 bn

Twitter's acceptance of Elon Musk's roughly $44 billion takeover bid brings the billionaire Tesla CEO one step closer to owning the social media platform. The deal is expected to close sometime this year. But before that, shareholders still have to weigh in, as well as regulators in the US and in countries where Twitter does business, before the deal is completed.

The process is off to a good start for Musk, given that Twitter's board has unanimously approved his offer and is recommending shareholders do the same.

LIC IPO to open on May 4

The initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is likely to open on May 4, according to news reports citing sources privy to the development.

The government is likely to file the red herring prospectus for the LIC IPO by Wednesday. The issue is expected to close on May 9. The anchor book for the LIC IPO is likely open on May 2.

Bullion outlook

Gold and silver are starting the week with some heavy selling pressure with gold hitting a nearly four-week low and silver a nine-week low. There are mounting concerns regarding demand for raw commodities as COVID cases in China, are spreading rapidly throughout the country. In international gold futures were down $35.90 at $1,898.00 and silver was down $0.729 at $23.53 an ounce.

In domestic market also, gold was down by Rs 831 at Rs 51,438 and silver was down by Rs 1495 at Rs 65051. Gold and Silver extended its fall as the U.S. dollar index is higher and hit a two-year high early today. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note is presently fetching 2.833 percent.

Although the war between Russia and Ukraine & global inflation continues to worsen, but market participants are now more focused on rising yields in US debt instruments such as bonds and Treasuries, reducing the luster of gold and silver.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. said, despite of sharp corrections in Gold and silver price, gold holds its key support level of $1880 per troy ounce and silver could also hold $23.00 and will give positive move in coming days as ahead of the marriage season and Akshaya Tritiya falling early next month.

Gold has support at $1885-1872, while resistance at $1912-1922. Silver has support at $23.42-23.20, while resistance is at $24.10-24.32. In INR terms gold has support at Rs51,140–50,920, while resistance is at Rs51,780–52,050. Silver has support at Rs64,620- 64,410 while resistance is at Rs65,690–66,070.

Crude prices decline

On Monday, oil prices have fallen to a two-week low, dipping below $98 on fears of the further demand consequences of a COVID-19 lockdown in China that has sparked bearish sentiments in markets, despite a Russian oil decline and declining U.S. inventories. WTI crude settled at $98.54 per barrel and Brent settled at $102.16 per barrel. Domestic markets were also settled on a weaker note at Rs7,449 per barrel, down by 4.79 percent.

Crude oil extended its fall as the USdollar index is higher and hit a two-year high early today. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is presently fetching 2.833 percent. However, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and supply concerns from the OPEC+ are supporting oil prices in the international markets.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said, "We expect crude oil prices may show some recovery from yesterday's fall in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $96.20-$94.40 and resistance is at $100.50–103.00, In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs7,280-7,120; while resistance is at Rs7,640–7,780".

Currency outlook

USDINR 27April futures contract extended its gains and tested its resistance level of 76.7000 again. USDINR rose after hawkish remarks from Fed Chair at the IMF debate raised expectations of higher interest rates in the US. Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd said, "Looking at the technical set-up, a pair is showing positive momentum on the technical chart and if it continues to sustain above 76.35 could show further strength towards 76.85-77.00; now 76.15 acts as major support for the pair on a daily closing basis".

Results on April 26

Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, KPIT Technologies, Macrotech Developers, Mahindra Logistics, Nippon Life India Asset Management, NELCO, Atul, AU Small Finance Bank, Gateway Distriparks, IIFL Securities, Sanofi India, Schaeffler India, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Tata Coffee, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, VST Industries, D-Link (India), International Travel House, Gujarat Hotels, Jindal Hotels, JK Agri Genetics, and Jumbo Bag are slated to release their quarterly earnings on April 26.

