Stock market indices open flat: Sensex touches 60,000 mark, Nifty regains 17,900

The benchmark indices opened flat on November 18.

At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was up 82.59 points or 0.14 percent at 60,090.92. The broader Nifty was up 26.60 points or 0.15 percent at 17,925.30. About 1,246 shares have advanced, 505 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged.

Nifty fell for the second consecutive session on Nov 17 dragged down by mixed Asian markets. At close Nifty was down 0.56% or 100.5 points to 17898.6.

Nifty has breached the short term up trend line, indicating some more near term weakness. 17999 is the resistance now for the Nifty while 17697-17757 is the support band. Volumes and advance decline ratio continue to disappoint.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 09:25 AM IST