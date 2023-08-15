 Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed Today On Account Of Independence Day
Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed Today On Account Of Independence Day

The wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion trading will also remain closed and the trading activities will not take place in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed Today On Account Of Independence Day | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain closed on Tuesday on the observance of Independence day.

The next market holiday will fall on September 19, 2023 for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The other holidays include October 2, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 24, Dussehra, November 14, Diwali Balipratipada, November 27, Gurunanak Jayanti and December 25, Christmar.

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Monday after it opened in red. The Sensex was up 79.27 points and ended the day at 65,401.92 and the Nifty was up 6.25 points at 19,434.55. Nifty Bank slipped 108.15 points at 44,090.95.

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Hindustan Copper Net Profit Dips To ₹47.28 Cr; Brightcom Group Net Profit...
