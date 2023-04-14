Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed for on Ambedkar Jayanti | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The National Stock Exchange and the BSE would be shut to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar on Friday.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion will remain closed for the morning session, however, trading would start during the evening session -- from 5 pm till 11.55 pm. There will also be no forex and commodity futures trading in the market.

Stock Markets on Thursday

On Thursday Sensex closed at 60,431, up by 38.23 points and Nifty was at 17,828 with a rise of 15.60 points. The top gainers included HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Apollo Hospitals and Power Grid Corp whereas Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, NTPC and Tech Mahindra were among the losers. The IT index fell by 2 per cent whereas the pharma, capital goods and oil and gas indices shed 0.5 per cent each. However, the PSU Bank and reality indices saw a rise of close to 1 per cent.

Indian rupee

The rupee on Thursday ended at 81.85 per dollar, up by 23 paise against Wednesday's close of 82.08.

There had been gains to both the key indices of Indian markets for the past nine sessions. Experts said the dollar's weakness could be the indicator for the rise in Sensex and Nifty.

Global markets

Meanwhile, In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 33 points, Japan's Nikkei gained 276 points, China's Shanghai surged 10 points, S&P ASX gained 28 points and Thailand SET lost 4 points during the early trade on Friday.

In US markets, Dow Jones was 383 points up, Nasdaq surged 236 points and S&P 500 gained 54 points when their stock exchanges closed on Thursday.

In European markets, BEL, Deutsche Borse and CAC were trading in the positive territory, FTSE gained 18 points and Madrid SE was trading in the green when the Asian markets opened on Friday. On Thursday, BSE Sensex gained 38 points to settle at 60,431.00 while NSE Nifty surged 14 points to end at 17,826.90.

With inputs from ANI