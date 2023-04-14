Gold and silver prices rise on April 14; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

Gold and silver trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange will remain shut on Friday on occasion of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

The June Gold futures on Thursday was up by Rs 17 at Rs 61,255 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 77,010 per kilogram, up by Rs 83.

The price of gold and silver on April 14 was at Rs 56,650 per 10 grams and Rs 79,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold Prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,650 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,800.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,360, Rs 56,800, and Rs 57,200, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,470, Rs 61,950, and Rs 62,400, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 79,600.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 83,000.