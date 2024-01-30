Stock Market Closing On January 30: Sensex At 71,139.90, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,139.90, down by 801.67 points or 1.11 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,522.10, shedding 215.50 points or 0.99 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 74.60 points or 0.16 per cent at 45,367.75.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, SBI, TCS, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers whereas Bajaj Finance, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, and Reliance were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Tata Motors, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, Grasim, and Eicher Motors were the major gainers whereas Bajaj Finance, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, and NTPC were among the losers.

Market on Tuesday morning

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,000.20, up by 58.63 points, and Nifty at 21,793.30, up by 55.70 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 45,562.05, up by 119.70 points or 0.26 per cent.