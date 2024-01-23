 Stock Market Closing On January 23: Sensex At 70,370.55, Nifty Below 21,300; Indices End Day In Red
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Indices End Day In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 70,370.55, down by 1053.10 points or 1.47 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,238.80, shedding 333.00 points or 1.54 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 1,043.15 points or 2.26 per cent at 45,015.05.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, TCS, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers whereas IndusInd Bank, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and Dr Reddy Laboratories were the major gainers whereas IndusInd Bank, Coal India, SBI Life, ONGC, and Adani Ports were among the losers.

Market on Tuesday morning

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,868.20, up by 444.55 points, and Nifty at 21,732.55, up by 160.75 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,437.55, up by 379.35 points or 0.82 per cent.

