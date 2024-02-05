Stock Market Closing On February 5: Sensex At 71,731.42, Nifty Below 21,800; Indices End Day In Red

Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Red |

The benchmark indices ended lower on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,731.42, down by 354.21 points or 0.49 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,771.70, shedding 82.10 points or 0.38 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 145.40 points or 0.32 per cent at 45,825.55.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, M&M, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers whereas Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel. Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Tata Motors, Coal India, BPCL, Sun Pharma, and Cipla were the major gainers whereas UPL, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, and Grasim were among the losers.

Markets on Monday morning

The markets opened lower on Monday with Sensex at 72,069.47, down by 16.16 points, and Nifty at 21,839.45, down by 13.25 points.