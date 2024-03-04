Stock Market Closing March 4: Sensex At 73,872.29, Nifty Above 22,400; Indices End Day In Green

Indices End Day In Green | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The stock markets on Monday ended on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,872.29, up by 66.14 points or 0.09 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,405.60, up by 66.85 or 0.12 per cent

Nifty Bank went up by 169.20 points or 0.34 per cent at 47,456.10.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Reliance, and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers whereas JSW Steel, M&M, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, and Infosys were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, NTPC, HDFC Life, BPCL, ONGC, and PowerGrid were the major gainers. Eicher Motor, JSW Steel, M&M, SBI Life, and Britannia were among the losers.

Markets on Monday Morning

The Indian markets opened in a Green on Monday with Sensex at 73,920.60, up by 114.45 points, and Nifty at 22,409.80, up by 74.50 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,358.95 up by 72.05 points.

Crude Oil

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 7 to reach Rs 6,645 per barrel in futures trading on Monday, driven by an increase in positions amid strong spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, March delivery crude oil traded 0.11 per cent higher at Rs 6,645 per barrel. Meanwhile, globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil showed a marginal decline of 0.04 per cent, reaching USD 79.94 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 0.10 per cent higher at USD 83.63 per barrel in New York.