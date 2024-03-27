 Stock Market Closing March 27: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 72,996.31, Nifty Above 22,100
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Stock markets ended Wednesday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,996.31, marking a gain of 526.01 points or 0.73 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,096.75, up by 118.95 points or 0.54 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 185.75 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 46,785.95.

Major gainer and losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Titan, and Kotak Bank were among the major gainers whereas Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, SBI, and Nestle India were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Reliance, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, and Titan were the top gainers. UPL, Hero MotoCorp were among the losers.

