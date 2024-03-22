 Stock Market Closing March 22: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 72,831.94, Nifty Above 22,000
Updated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
File photo

Stock markets ended Friday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,831.94, marking a gain of 190.75 points or 0.26 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,096.75, up by 84.80 points or 0.39 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 178.85 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 46,863.75.

Markets closed on March 25

Trading activities on March 25 will be suspended by the BSE and NSE in observance of Holi.

Major gainer and losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Titan, ITC, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers whereas Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, UPL, Apollo Hospital, and Sun Pharma were the top gainers. LTIM, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

