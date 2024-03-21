 Stock Market Closing March 21: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 72,641.19, Nifty Above 22,000; NTPC Up, Bharti Airtel Down
HomeBusinessStock Market Closing March 21: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 72,641.19, Nifty Above 22,000; NTPC Up, Bharti Airtel Down

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Indices End Day In Green | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Stock markets ended Thursday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,641.19, marking a gain of 539.50 points or 0.75 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,011.95, up by 172.85 points or 0.79 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 374 points or 0.81 per cent to settle at 46,684.90.

Major gainer and losers - BSE and NSE

In today's trading session, from the Sensex pack, NTPC lead the pack, surging by 3.47 per cent to reach 324.75. Following closely behind were PowerGrid, rising by 3.19 per cent to 273.20, Tata Steel gaining 2.88 per cent to close at 149.90, IndusInd Bank also climbing by 2.88 per cent to 1483.05, and JSW Steel with a 2.48 per cent increase, closing at 813.70.

On the flip side, the major losers were Maruti dipping slightly by 0.24 per cent to settle at 11913.55, ICICI Bank also sliding by 0.24 per cent to 1082.30, and Bharti Airtel witnessing a more significant drop of 0.80 per cent to end the session at 1222.10.

|From the Nifty pack, BPCL, NTPC, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, and Coal India were the top gainers. Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, Maruti, ONGC, and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday morning

The Indian markets opened in Red on Thursday with Sensex at 72,643.35, down by 541.66 points, and Nifty at 22,006.70, down by 167.60 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,727.90 also down by 417.00 points.

