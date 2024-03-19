 Stock Market Closing March 19: Indices End Day In Red; Sensex At 72,012.05, Nifty Below 21,900; Bajaj Finance Gains, TCS Slumps
Stock Market Closing March 19: Indices End Day In Red; Sensex At 72,012.05, Nifty Below 21,900; Bajaj Finance Gains, TCS Slumps

Stock Market Closing March 19: Indices End Day In Red; Sensex At 72,012.05, Nifty Below 21,900; Bajaj Finance Gains, TCS Slumps

Nifty Bank saw a dip, falling by 228.65 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 46,347.25.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Indices in Red/Representative Image | Wikimedia

The stock markets ended Tuesday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,012.05, down by 736.37 points or 1.01 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 21,813.50, down by 242.20 points or 1.1 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank saw a dip, falling by 228.65 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 46,347.25.

Markets on Monday morning

The Indian markets opened in Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,440.58, down by 307.84 points, and Nifty at 21,956.60, down by 99.10 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,504.10 also down by 71.80 points.

article-image

Major gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and Titan emerged as the major gainers, while TCS, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Nestle India, and HCL Tech suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motor, Kotak Bank, and HDFC Bank led the gains, while TCS, BPCL, Cipla, Britannia and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

