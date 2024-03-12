 Stock Market Closing March 12: Sensex At 73,667.96, Nifty Below 22,330.15; Indices End Day In A Mix
Stock Market Closing March 12: Sensex At 73,667.96, Nifty Below 22,330.15; Indices End Day In A Mix

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative | Wikipedia

The indices on Tuesday closed the day's trade in a mix-bag.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,667.96, up by 165.32 points or 0.22 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,330.15, down 2.50 or 0.01 per cent.

Nifty Bank lost 64.30 points or 0.14 per cent at 47,263.55.

From the Sensex pack, HDFC, TCS and Infosys were among the major gainers whereas L&T, Sun Pharma and Wipro were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, HDFC bank, TCS and Reliance were the major gainers. Cipla, SBI and Adani Ports were among the losers.

Market Opening

The Indian markets opened in Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 73,473.80, down by 28.84 points, and Nifty at 22,341.60, up by 8.95 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,311.05 also down by 16.80 points.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Motors and Reliance were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.74 against the dollar, gaining 0.05 per cent.

