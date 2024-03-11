 Stock Market Closing March 11: Sensex At 73,502.64, Nifty Below 22,332.65; Indices End Day In Red
Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Indices End In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices on Monday closed on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,502.64, down by 616.75 points or 0.83 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,332.65, down 160.90 or 0.72 per cent.

Nifty Bank lost 507.95 points or 1.06 per cent at 47,327.85.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, TCS and Asian Painst were among the major gainers whereas Reliance, Tata Motors and Infosys were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Apollo Hospital, Nestle and Cipla were the major gainers. Power grid, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel were among the losers.

Market Opening

After a long weekend, including a holiday for Mahashivratri, the Indian markets opened in Red on Monday with Sensex at 74,091.75, down by 27.64 points, meanwhile Nifty at 22,503.20, up by 9.65 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,754.70 also down by 81.10 points.

In the opening hours of the trading session, from the Sensex pack, Ultra tech, Bharati Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Kotak, SBI and NTPC were among the laggards.

