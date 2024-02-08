Stock Market Closing February 8: Sensex At 71,428.43, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Red

Indices End Day In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices on Thursday closed on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,428.43, down by 723.57 points or 1 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,717.95, down 212.55 or 0.97 per cent

Nifty Bank fell 806.50 points or 1.76 per cent at 45,012.

From the Sensex pack, SBI, PowerGrid, TCS, HCL Tech and Reliance were among the major gainers whereas ITC, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, SBI, BPCL, PowerGrid, Coal India, and Hindalco were the major gainers. Kotak Bank, Britannia, Axis Bank, Nestle India, ansd Eicher Motors were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday Morning

The markets opened in green, with Sensex at 72473.42, up by 321.42 points, and Nifty at 22009.70, up by 79.20 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 45973.80, up by 155.30 points.