Stock Market Closing February 27: Sensex At 73,095.22, Nifty Above 22,100; Indices End Day In Green

Indices End Day In Green

The stock markets on Tuesday ended on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,095.22, down by 305.09 points or 0.42 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,198.35, down 76.30 or 0.34 per cent

Nifty Bank went up by 11.55 points or 0.02 per cent at 46,588.05.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, TCS, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers whereas Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, and NTPC were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Tata Motors, TCS, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers. Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, and Divis Lab were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday morning.

The Indian markets opened red on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,696.54, down by 93.59 points, and Nifty at 22,107.90, down by 14.15 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,506.70 down by 69.80 points.