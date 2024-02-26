 Stock Market Closing February 26: Sensex At 72,790.13, Nifty Below 22,200; Indices End Day In Red
Stock Market Closing February 26: Sensex At 72,790.13, Nifty Below 22,200; Indices End Day In Red

Nifty Bank fell 235.25 points or 0.50 per cent at 46,576.50.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Indices End In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices on Monday closed on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,790.13, down by 352.67 points or 0.48 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,122.05, down 90.65 or 0.41 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, LT, PowerGrid, Hindustan Univeler, and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers whereas Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Titan, and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, LT, PowerGrid, Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer, and SBI Life were the major gainers. Asian Paints, Apollo Hospital, Hindalco, Divis Lab, and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

Trivia: VICCO Iconic Jingle Was Result Of Legal Battle On Whether The Product Is Ayurvedic Or...
Market on Monday morning

The Indian markets opened in a Red on Monday with Sensex at 72,998.30, down by 144.50 points, and Nifty at 22,155.90, down by 56.80 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,673.20 down by 138.55 points.

