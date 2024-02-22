Stock Market Closing February 22: Sensex At 73,158.24, Nifty Above 22,200; Indices End Day In Green

Representative Image | FPJ Library

The Indian indices complimented their Asian counterparts in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, as it closed Thursday in green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,158.24, down by 535.15 points or 0.74 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,029.25, down 162.60 or 0.74 per cent

Nifty Bank fell 160.30 points or 0.34 per cent at 46,933.90.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, ITC, TCS, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers whereas Airtel, HDFC and Kotak and Bajaj and were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj, Eicher, and Coal India were the major gainers. BPCL and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers.

The Indian Rupee, ended the day's trade on 82.88 against the US dollar.

Markets on Thursday Morning

The Indian markets opened in green on Thursday with Sensex at 72,540.32 , down by 82.77 points, and Nifty at 22,046.90, up by 16.05 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,932.30, up by 87.40 points or 0.22 per cent.

Asian Markets

Top Asian markets ended the day on a positive note in green. Japan's Nikkei 225 ended the day's trade in green at 39,098.68, with again of 836.52 points or 2.19 per cent. Hang Seng ended the day at 16,742.95, gaining 239.85 points. South Korea's KOSPI also gained 10.96 points, as it ended the day with the figures of 2,664.27.