 Stock Market Closing February 21: Sensex At 72,623.09, Nifty Below 22,100; Indices End Day In Red
Nifty Bank fell 160.30 points or 0.34 per cent at 46,933.90.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Markets End Day In Red | File

The indices on Wednesday closed on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,428.43, down by 434.31 points or 0.59 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,029.25, down 167.70 or 0.76 per cent

Nifty Bank fell 160.30 points or 0.34 per cent at 46,933.90.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, SBI, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, and Nestle India were among the major gainers whereas NTPC, PowerGrid, Wipro, Infosys, and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Tata Steel, SBI, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers. BPCL, NTPC, Coal India, PowerGrid, and Wipro were among the losers.

article-image

Markets on Wednesday Morning

The Indian markets opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex at 73,102.34 , down by 44.94 points, and Nifty at 22,213, up by 16.05 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,254.50, up by 160 points or 0.22 per cent.

