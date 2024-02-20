 Stock Market Closing February 20: Sensex At 73,057.40, Nifty Above 22,000; Indices End Day In Green
Stock Market Closing February 20: Sensex At 73,057.40, Nifty Above 22,000; Indices End Day In Green

Nifty Bank gained 558.70 points or 1.20 per cent at 47,094.20.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Markets End Day In Positive | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices on Tuesday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,057.40, up by 349.24 points or 0.48 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,196.95, up 74.70 or 0.34 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 558.70 points or 1.20 per cent at 47,094.20.

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, and Kotak Bank were among the major gainers whereas TCS, JSW Steel, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, and Maruti were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, and Kotak Bank were the major gainers. Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motor, Coal India and TCS were among the losers.

article-image

Markets on Tuesday Morning

The Indian markets opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,570.78, down by 137.38 points, and Nifty at 22,072.75, up by 49.50 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,432.25, up by 103.25 points or 0.22 per cent.

