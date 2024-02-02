 Stock Market Closing February 2: Sensex At 72,085.63, Nifty Above 21,800; Indices End Day In Green
Stock Market Closing February 2: Sensex At 72,085.63, Nifty Above 21,800; Indices End Day In Green

Stock Market Closing February 2: Sensex At 72,085.63, Nifty Above 21,800; Indices End Day In Green

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, NTPC, TCS, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel were among the major gainers whereas HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, and ITC were among the laggards.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Indices End Day In Green | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices on Friday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,085.63, up by 440.33 points or 0.61 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,853.80, up 156.35 or 0.72 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 156.35 points or 0.47 per cent at 45,970.95.

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, NTPC, TCS, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel were among the major gainers whereas HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, and ITC were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, BPCL, PowerGrid, ONGC, Adani Ports, and NTPC were the major gainers. Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers.

Major Takeaways From Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget 2024 Speech
article-image

Stock market- mid session

During the mid-session on Friday, the main stock market indicators showed an increase, especially the Nifty, which reached its highest level ever.

Just a day after the interim budget presentation, the Nifty surged by 429.35 points, hitting a record high of 22,126.80. Simultaneously, the BSE Sensex, comprising 30 major stocks, rose by 1,444.1 points, reaching 73,089.40. The Sensex is now just 338.19 points away from its all-time high of 73,427.59.

Markets on Friday Morning

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 71,977.56, up by 332.26 points, and Nifty at 21,855.30, up by 157.85 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,597.90, up by 409.25 points or 0.89 per cent

