Stock market analyst Ashwani Gujral passes away

Ashwani Gujral, a well-known stock market analyst, passed away on February 27.
Gujral was a well-known personality in the Indian stock market and was widely recognized for his expertise in technical analysis.
The funeral service for Ashwani Gujral will take place at the Green-park crematorium from 2:30 PM onwards.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for the latest version.
