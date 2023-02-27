Stock market analyst Ashwani Gujral passes away | Image: Wikipedia

Ashwani Gujral, a well-known stock market analyst, passed away on February 27.

Gujral was a well-known personality in the Indian stock market and was widely recognized for his expertise in technical analysis.

The funeral service for Ashwani Gujral will take place at the Green-park crematorium from 2:30 PM onwards.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for the latest version.