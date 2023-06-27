STL Installs Neox Unified Communications Solution For Kochi Water Metro | Image: STL (Representative)

STL, a leading optical and digital solutions company, on Tuesday announced that it has enabled a seamless communication system for the Water Metro in Kochi in the state of Kerala, India, the company announced through an exchange filing.

STL has installed Neox Unified Communications solution for Kochi Water Metro. Neox is equipped with state-of-the-art technology of IP telephony, Contact Centre, Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), IVRs and Centralized Voice Recording (CVR) module.

The Kochi Water Metro project will connect Kochi’s 10 island communities to the mainland using 78 battery-operated electric hybrid boats. These eco-friendly boats will ply along 16 routes spanning 76 kilometres, stopping at 38 terminals, along the way. This will be a water taxi service, which is environment friendly. The project will open up new opportunities for trade, commerce, and social interaction.

STL’s Neox platform shall permit 145 internal users and 10 Helpdesk executives from 38 jetties, 1 Boatyard and 1 Operations Control Centre (OCC) to communicate internally and also with external stakeholders like staff and citizens. To enable system-wide calling, Neox has integrated with VHF radios and PA systems across the jetties. Neox IP Telephony will connect extensions to the public switched telephone network and provide internal users with audio, video, or instant messaging communication. Neox will play a key role in improving the efficiency of boat services through an analytical dashboard and help in the operations and maintenance of the entire system.

“STL’s Neox Unified Communication solution has played a significant role in implementing a worldclass advanced communication system for Kochi Water Metro. This is a revolutionary step in making transportation systems greener and sustainable, and we are excited to play a major part in this. This is a step forward in our purpose of Transforming Billions of Lives by Connecting the World,” said Sanjay Sahani, India Sales Head, STL.