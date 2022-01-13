e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

STL announces strategic collaboration with Robin.io to deliver core technologies

Agencies
The Xaas solution will leverage the STL Enterprise marketplace platform with the Robin Cloud-Native Platform (CNP). |

STL, an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, announce strategic collaboration with Robin.io, a leader in Kubernetes data management for enterprise applications to deliver core technologies.

STL offers end-to-end software solutions for creating new-age digital services, building new business models, and opening new revenue streams.

The Xaas solution will leverage the STL Enterprise marketplace platform with the Robin Cloud-Native Platform (CNP).

The platform brings together service providers, partners and enterprise customers from different verticals on the same Platform.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
