Sterlite Tech ropes in Wiley Rein as lobbyist

Washington: Billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group's Sterlite Technologies has roped in a lobbyist in the US for advocating its cause among the American lawmakers on trade-related issues, specifically on application of the US Generalized System of Preferences to certain products from India.
As per a lobbying disclosure form filed with the US Senate last week, Wiley Rein LLP has registered itself as an authorised lobbyist for Sterlite Technologies.
It has listed 'trade' as the general area of lobbying for its client, while the specific lobbying issue has been mentioned as "Application of the US Generalized System of Preferences(GSP) to certain products from India".
