Stellantis Takes Full Control Of India Plant, Plans To Triple Production To 50,000 Vehicles By 2027

Automobile manufacturer Stellantis has taken complete ownership of Stellantis India Automobile Private Ltd (SIAPL) after acquiring the remaining stake held by its joint venture partner CK Birla Group, according to a report by Business Standard.

The move gives the company full control of its Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu, which produces Citroën vehicles.

The acquisition is part of Stellantis’ Fastlane 2030 strategy aimed at strengthening India’s position as a global export base.

According to Shailesh Hazela, chief executive officer and managing director, Stellantis India, the Thiruvallur facility’s production is expected to nearly triple from around 18,000 units in 2026 to nearly 50,000 vehicles by 2027.

“Today, we produce 18,000 units a year. Next year, we plan to produce in the vicinity of 50,000 vehicles, which will be domestic and exports combined,” Hazela was quoted as saying in the report.

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Full ownership to boost production and exports

Stellantis expects upcoming free trade agreements (FTAs) to improve the competitiveness of vehicles manufactured in India and support higher exports. Greater control over operations could also allow faster localisation and quicker introduction of new models for Indian and international markets.

The company said the acquisition will enable deeper operational integration, faster decision-making and increased flexibility in India, which remains a key market in its global growth plans.

The partnership between Stellantis and CK Birla Group began in 2017 as a manufacturing and mobility collaboration. Since vehicle assembly started in 2021, the Thiruvallur plant has become a key production centre, manufacturing Citroën models including C3, ë-C3, C3 Aircross and Basalt.

Stellantis expands India manufacturing footprint

The facility has achieved more than 95% localisation, while Stellantis has invested over €1 billion in India across manufacturing, product development and capability building.

The production expansion is also expected to increase employment, with the company projecting its direct workforce to more than double from 610 employees in 2026.