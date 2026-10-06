Steel Exchange India's Re-Bar Production Reaches 25,095 Tonnes In September 2026

Steel |

Mumbai: Steel Exchange India Limited announced on 6 October 2026 that it achieved its highest-ever monthly and quarterly production of Re-Bars in its Rolling Mill. The company produced 25,095.035 metric tonnes (MT) in September 2026 and 69,617.424 MT for the quarter ended 30 September 2026.

Record Monthly Production

Monthly Re-Bar production in September 2026 stood at 25,095.035 MT, surpassing the previous high of 24,823.509 MT recorded in August 2026.

Quarterly Output

For the July-September 2026 quarter, the company's total Re-Bar production was 69,617.424 MT. This includes 19,698.880 MT in July, 24,823.509 MT in August, and 25,095.035 MT in September.

Reheating Furnace Impact

The newly operationalised Reheating Furnace (RHF) contributed 7,417.380 MT to September's production. In August, the RHF's contribution was 7,465.288 MT, bringing its two-month aggregate to 14,882.668 MT.

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Management Commentary

Management stated that achieving the highest-ever monthly and quarterly Re-Bar production is a significant operational milestone. The successful commissioning and operationalisation of the Reheating Furnace increased monthly and quarterly production capabilities.

Management expects this enhanced production capability to be sustained. The company stated it remains focused on improving capacity utilisation, operational efficiency, and production volumes.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.