Steamhouse India And Haryana Government Ink ₹500 Crore MoU To Explore Industrial Infrastructure, Community Boilers

Steamhouse India |

Mumbai: Steamhouse India Limited announced on Tuesday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC), Government of Haryana. The agreement, signed on October 27, 2026, is to explore industrial infrastructure opportunities with a proposed investment of ₹500 crore in Haryana.

Collaboration Framework

The MoU provides a framework for cooperation and government facilitation. It will evaluate potential opportunities, including community boiler infrastructure for industrial clusters.

Community Boiler Systems

Community boiler systems generate steam at a centralised facility and distribute it to multiple industrial consumers via a pipeline network. This model allows for centralised pollution-control measures and coordinated fuel management.

Management Commentary

Vishal S Budhia, Chairman and Managing Director, Steamhouse India Limited, said community boiler infrastructure offers an opportunity to rethink how steam-intensive industries meet requirements while addressing environmental compliance. Budhia noted that Haryana’s industrial clusters warrant closer examination of centralised steam generation.

Air Quality Concerns

The collaboration comes amidst ongoing air-quality concerns across Delhi-NCR. Industrial emissions remain a key consideration in this region.

Operational Scope

Steamhouse India Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Surat, Gujarat. The company generates and distributes industrial steam through its community boiler facilities and pipeline network.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.