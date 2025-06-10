 Steady Hiring Intent In India This Year, Strong Growth In Private Services Sector; Employers Report 42% Net Employment Outlook
Employers report a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of 42 percent for the July-September period, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey. Despite a slight dip from the previous quarter, the 12-point year-on-year gain highlights sustained employer confidence and growth momentum in the labor market,” said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India and Middle East.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
New Delhi:The hiring intent in India remains steady in the third quarter this year (July-September) globally, driven by strong growth in the private services sector and expectations of economic benefits stemming from shifts in global trade dynamics, especially in relation to China, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Employers report a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of 42 per cent for the July-September period, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

article-image

The results, based on responses from 3,146 employers across India during April 2025, show the Indian hiring Outlook remains very animated. Amid these favourable conditions, India continues to position itself as a key player in the global employment landscape. “As we enter the third quarter of 2025, India’s employment Outlook remains robust, with a NEO of 42 per cent -- among the highest globally.

Despite a slight dip from the previous quarter, the 12-point year-on-year gain highlights sustained employer confidence and growth momentum in the labour market,” said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India and Middle East.

This is driven by strong hiring intent in sectors such as Information Technology, Energy and Utilities, and Financial Services, where companies are actively expanding and accelerating digital transformation. “Even amid global geopolitical uncertainty and trade disruptions, Indian employers are staying proactive -- 82 per cent report increased investment in automation, while 67 per cent are evolving their workforce strategies to meet changing skill demands,” said Gulati.

The majority of employers (54 per cent) anticipate an increase in hiring, 32 per cent expect to maintain current staffing levels, 12 per cent anticipate a decrease and 2 per cent are unsure.

Employers in India within large organisations of 1,000-4,999 employees show the most optimism with a NEO of 52 per cent. As organisations adapt to this new world of work, resilience and transformation will be key, said the report.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

