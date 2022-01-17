'State of the World' address: PM Modi to speak on India-centric issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 'State of the World' address on India-centric issues at World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos virtual summit.

WEF in its India-centric report stated that Covid's impact of Indian school children from the rural areas to new emerging mental health problems among the public.

"India's ambitious five-part Panchamrit pledge to reach net zero by 2070 was one of the most important announcements at Glasgow," according to WEF report on India.

Nearly 40 per cent of the students in underprivileged households in India have not been studying during school closures, according to a new report.

On gender inequality, the WEF has raised serious questions about the Indian government's claims.

