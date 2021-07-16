State govts must also take lead in instituting labour reforms, says Niti Aayog CEO Kant

The state governments must also take the lead in instituting labour reforms and rationalising costs of power to the industry, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday.

He further said the Centre and states should work together to make India one of the easiest places to do business.

Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body PHDCCI, Kant expressed concern over high food inflation due to higher prices of oilseeds and edible oils.

"State governments must also take the lead in instituting labour reforms, and rationalising the costs of power to industry. We must strive together to make India one of the easiest places to do business," PHDCCI quoted Kant as saying in a statement.