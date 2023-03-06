e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
State Bank of India seek bids to sell 1% stake in CCIL by April 4 | Image: State Bank of India (Representative)

The State Bank of India has invited bids to sell 500,000 equity shares or 1% stake in Clearing Corp of India Ltd by Apr 4, the bank said in a newspaper notice.

The bank has not made public the floor price for the proposed stake sale, but it will hold a bidding on April 4 for the same.

The notification said that bids must be placed for a minimum of 1,00,000 shares and subsequent multiples of 1,00,000 shares.

According to CCIL's annual report, SBI holds a 16.80% stake as of March 2022.

Shares of State Bank of India were 0.3% lower at ₹559.25 on NSE at 13:37 IST.

