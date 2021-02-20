State and Centre should talk to bring down fuel prices, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In order to address the rising fuel prices in the country, the state and centre should talk and find a middle ground to bring down the fuel prices for the consumers, stated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She added the global price of crude oil are rising but there are taxes attached to these fuels which can be changed by the governments to provide relief to taxpayers in the country.

She said this while addressing a query during an event, the union minister said, "It's a vexatious issue in which no answer except for fall in fuel price will convince anyone. Both Centre & State should talk to bring down retail fuel prices at a reasonable level for consumers..."

She added that if the centre and states agree together then there is a way forward. She went on to add that it should not be structured in such a way that when the centre reduces rates, states increase taxes based on the reduction given by the centre. This will serve no purpose. There should be a joint effort to provide relief to the customers, stated the former defence minister.