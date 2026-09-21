Starbucks To Set Up First Global Technology Hub Outside US In Chennai, Create 800 Jobs

Starbucks Coffee Company is set to establish a technology hub in Chennai, marking the company’s first corporate technology centre outside the United States, Reuters reported.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to set up the facility, which is expected to create around 800 technology roles.

The positions will offer competitive median salaries of about Rs 35 lakh annually, with recruitment planned in phases based on business needs.

The Chennai centre will strengthen Starbucks’ global technology capabilities alongside its existing technology operations in Seattle and Nashville in the US.

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The facility will work with the company’s global technology and business teams while operating independently from Starbucks’ retail joint venture with Tata Consumer Products in India.

Chennai chosen for technology talent and ecosystem

Starbucks said Chennai was selected due to its strong technology workforce, engineering capabilities, infrastructure, academic institutions and employee retention levels. The company expects these factors to support the expansion of its technology operations in India.

The development comes as Tamil Nadu continues efforts to attract global capability centres (GCCs) and technology investments.

The state government’s corridor programme aims to promote major technology hubs in areas such as OMR/Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Mount-Poonamallee High Road and Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

Tamil Nadu expands incentives for global companies

Under the state’s Special Scheme to Promote GCCs (2024–2027), eligible multinational companies receive incentives for creating high-value employment opportunities.

The scheme provides payroll subsidies of 30% in the first year, 20% in the second year and 10% in the third year for qualifying roles.

The Starbucks technology hub joins a series of recent global investments in Tamil Nadu, with companies including Walgreens, Sigma Technology Group and EY announcing major GCC-related initiatives.

The latest investment further strengthens Chennai’s position as a preferred destination for global technology operations and innovation centres.